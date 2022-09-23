According to Circa Sports , the Cardinals are favored by 14-points. However, as we saw against Florida last week, the Bulls enjoy not listening to the outside noise.

TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 23, 2022) – South Florida (1-2) travels to Kentucky to take on Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) Saturday at noon in Cardinal Stadium (ACC Network). USF trails in its series with Louisville 5-6. The two programs faced each other as members of Conference USA, the Big East and for one season in The American.

LOUISVILLE

Similar to the Bulls, the Cardinals are coming off of a heartbreaking loss – 35-31 to Florida State – after leading in the fourth quarter.

Louisville biggest offensive threat is in senior quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has been outstanding on his scrambling this season. Cunningham has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Cardinals in all rushing stats except yards per carry.

We may see a change in the scheme on the defensive side for the Bulls as the plan is to contain this mobile quarterback and not let him break off big touchdown runs.

“I would say that the quarterback is a talented player, and they’re trying to find ways to let him be a runner,” USF head coach Jeff Scott said at his Tuesday press conference. “All three teams that played him have had problems containing him. So, it makes you change up what you’re doing a bit by maybe having someone spying the quarterback, which takes you out of some of the passing game responsibilities.”

Keep an eye on No. 0, Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson. When Cunningham looks downfield for an open receiver, he will frequently be looking for Hudson. One of the top FCS receivers last season, Hudson joined the Cardinals in the spring and leads the team with 15 receptions for 209 yards, while averaging 13.9 yards per reception. Through three games, Hudson ranks third in the conference in receptions and sixth in yards.

The Bulls defense will be hard pressed this weekend to contain the run and keep this high-powered offense (418.7 yards per game) in check.

What the Cardinals have in offense, they lack defensively. They are ranked in the bottom 15 in the country in rush defense, allowing 201.7 yards per game. With multiple wide receivers nursing injuries, look for the Bulls leading rusher Brian Battie and his backfield mates to get plenty of opportunities.

Louisville does, however, have an intense pass rush. The Cards are ranked 12th in the country and are tops in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3.3 sacks per game. Defensive end Yaya Diaby lead the Cards with 3.5 sacks while defensive tackle Ashton Gillotte owns 3.0 sacks through three games. The Cardinals are ranked 22nd nationally with 7.7 tackles for loss per game, Diaby has 4.5 tackles for loss, while linebacker Yasir Abdullah has 4.0 tackles behind the line.

Lots of penalties and blown leads have been a theme for Louisville. The Cards are averaging 10.0 penalties per game. Louisville has had 23 infractions in its last two games – 12 in the win over UCF and 11 last week against FSU. Louisville has been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter in five of its last eight losses.

SHEWEY’S SUMMARY

USF football can’t get much more entertaining than the Florida game last week, but I am very excited about this game. Both teams are coming off devastating losses in the week prior and are looking to avoid a 1-3 start to the season.

Like last week, I expect most of the game to be on the ground. Jeff Scott knows the potential he has with Battie, and with his performance last week, I believe Scott will use him even more in this game.

I just don’t see a way the Bulls defense will be able to contain the Cardinals quarterback. Cunningham is a powerful dual threat and will look to use his scrambling skills effectively versus the Bulls defense.

It’s hard to predict a game with two teams that are so hot and cold. If the Bulls show out like they did last week, they will have a chance to beat this team. Saying they kept the energy going and come into this game strong, I predict a Bulls win – 31-28.







