USF lands DT Trenton Sager Quinn

Calhoun (Ga.) defensive tackle Trenton Sager Quinn took an official visit to Tampa two weeks ago, and on Tuesday, he made his commitment to the Bulls public. Sager Quinn had been scheduled to visit Memphis this weekend, but canceled that trip and committed to the Bulls over the Tigers and Georgia Southern, adding a solid three-star defensive tackle ot the 2026 class.

"After praying and talking with my family and the coaching staff of South Florida, I decided to commit. After taking my official visit, I just felt like South Florida was the right place for me, and it felt like home," he said of his decision to commit.

USF head coach Alex Golesh has been putting together a strong top 40 class this cycle, led by pickups like Sager Quinn.