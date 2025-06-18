Published Jun 18, 2025
USF beats Tennessee to land DT Iverson Garcia-Ponce
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Publisher

South Florida went into Tennessee's backyard and nabbed a top DL target with the commitment of Iverson Garcia-Ponce. Garcia-Ponce officially visited both USF and Tennessee, but in the end, picked Tampa to be his new home for college.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings