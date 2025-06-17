USF lands edge defender Jaemin Pinckney after his OV to Tampa

South Florida added a dynamic pass rusher to the 2026 class with the commitment of Jaemin Pinckney out of Woodland HS in Dorchester, SC. He picked the Bulls over Appalachian State and ECU. Pinckney will play the B-backer position in the USF defense.

The official visit put things over the top for him.

"The official visit was amazing, and my favorite part was being with the staff and meeting players, building a relationship," he said.

USF head coach Alex Golesh made a strong push to get Pinckney into the fold on the visit and the pair furthered the bond already struck up on his earlier visit to Tampa.

"Coach Golesh is great, he we had some good conversations, he spoke to family, he's just an amazing guy," he said.

Pinckney is a gifted athlete who lined up all over the field for his high school team but projects as a pass rusher/outside linebacker type for the Bulls.