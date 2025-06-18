USF lands CB target Ja'Kyri Watson

South Florida landed another key piece of the 2026 class with the commitment of cornerback target Ja'Kyri Watson. Watson's commitment came quickly after a whirlwind recruitment by the Bulls staff. The Osceola HS standout earned an offer in camp earlier this month, and he committed just two weeks later following an official visit to Tampa.

The USF offer was a game changer for Watson's recruitment, and deciding to commit was easy for him.

"I mean it's been life-changing, I appreciate them for taking a chance on me," he said of the USF staff.

Watson said the Bulls staff kept him busy on his visit to Tampa.

"The official visit was good and I loved it. My favorite part was probably the boat ride or me just being around Coach Keyon (Helton) and Coach Dvd (DeMarcus Van Dyke), it was never a dull moment," he said of the visit.

Safety Jabari Smith hosted Watson on his visit and the friendship between the two predates USF.

"I hung out with Jabari Smith, it was good, that’s like my brother, we've been knowing each other for years now, so we had a good time," he said.

Watson is the third corner commit for the 2026 class for the Bulls.