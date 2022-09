South Florida Coordinators Bob Shoop and Travis Trickett met with the media via Zoom Wednesday and previewed Louisville.

USF (1-2) seeks its first road win since 2019 at ECU when it returns to Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) Saturday for first time since 2012. This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2013. The Cardinals lead the series, 6-5.

You may watch Coach Shoop and Coach Trickett in the media player below.