TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2022) – South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday to provide injury updates and to discuss Saturday afternoon’s opponent – the Louisville Cardinals.

USF (1-2) seeks its first road win since 2019 at ECU as it returns to Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) for first time since 2012. This is the first meeting between the two programs since 20132. The Cardinals lead the series, 6-5.

You may watch and listen to everything Scott said in the media player below.