TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 28, 2022) – South Florida (1-6, 0-3 AAC) comes off a bye week to take on the Houston (4-3, 2-1 AAC) Saturday, for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference, at TDECU Stadium in Houston Texas. The game will be carried by ESPN2. This year has been nothing but ugly for the Bulls, as they have been riddled with losses and injuries. The Tulane game wasn’t any different. The Bulls lost the game and starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon to a shoulder injury that will require surgery and cause him to miss the remainder of the season. Sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh will take the mantle as the starter for the Bulls. Marsh saw action last week after Bohanon went down, completing seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Now, we’re on to Houston.

Sep 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at TDECU Stadium. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON OFFENSE The Cougars boast an extremely balanced offense. With 249 attempts both rushing and passing, they find ways to split opposing defenses apart. Led by their seasoned quarterback Clayton Tune, the Cougars offense impresses Bulls head coach Jeff Scott. “They have a very explosive offense, it’s the year of the quarterback,” Jeff Scott said. “Clayton Tune is an outstanding player and a winner. He does a lot of great things for their offense.” Tune also leads the Cougars in rushing attempts with 75. He is second in rushing yards with 256 and matches running back Brandon Campbell with three rushing touchdowns. The Cougars backfield shares the work load. Campbell is the top back with 334 yards, but running backs Ta’Zhawn Henry and Stacy Sneed also have just over 200 yards on the ground this season. The receiving core is more of a one-sided street. Wide-out Nathaniel Dell is Tune’s number one target. Dell has 627 yards receiving – 400 more than anyone else on the team. Dell also excels in the red zone, with eight touchdowns on the season.