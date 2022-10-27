TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 27, 2022) – South Florida (1-6, 0-3 American) and Houston (4-3, 2-1 American) meet for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference Saturday at noon in TDECU Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN2. Houston leads the all-time series 6-2 highlighted by six consecutive victories. USF (0-6) and ECU (0-4) are the only active American programs to have not defeated Houston in league play. The Bulls are looking to snap a six-game losing skid to Houston that dates to a 32-14 Bulls win at Houston in 2002 when the Bulls were in their second season as an FBS Independent, and a 15-game road losing streak that dates to a 45-20 victory at ECU on Oct. 28, 2019. With that in mind, BullsInsider.com went behind enemy lines and asked Baileigh Sheffield Publisher of CougarsDen.com, about Saturday's matchup from the Houston perspective.



Houston was ranked in the Top 25 during the preseason and was picked to win the AAC Championship this year. The Cougars have won two straight after going 2-3 in their first five games. What led to the slow start? The slow start had to do with the lack of discipline within the team and penalties. Houston at one point was a leader in penalties the players just weren’t playing at the same rate they were playing in the offseason. Along with wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, quarterback Clayton Tune and linebacker Donovan Mutin, who else will be the key players for the Cougars on Saturday? There was Derrick Parish one of Houston’s unstoppable defensive players who is now out for the season. The lack Parish presences could be good for USF although Houston has many other standout defenders. There is also Donavan Mutin if he’s healthy and plays, Mutin led the team last year in total tackles. Then there’s Nelson Ceaser who also leads the team in tackles and has really become a breakout star on the team. Bubba Baxa is another player to look out for in this Houston offense. Baxa kicked a 20-yard field goal in the game against Texas Tech during a second overtime.



Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. (Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)