Just twelve days after offering a scholarship, South Florida coaches received good news from Steinbrenner HS (Fla.) standout Demitrius Carter on Wednesday. The talented wideout committed to head coach Jeff Scott and the Bulls filling a need at wide receiver in a smaller 2023 class.

"I love Tampa Bay. I love the coaching staff and energy at USF. I believe in the vision that Coach Scott has for the team. They believe in me, so I’m going to war with them, Bay Made, Bay Stayed, Protect the Bay," Carter told Bulls Insider.

After a trio of visits and lots of discussion with the staff, Carter felt comfortable making the call and committing to the Bulls over AAC foes Temple and others.

"I've been to USF three times now," he said. "The campus is huge and full of energy. Lots of exciting changes happening on campus, and I'm excited to train in the new practice facility with the team."



