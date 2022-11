South Florida is searching for a new head football coach (early names here). There will be twists and turns until the job is filled, and no one covers all of those developments at USF like BullsInsider.com. We're offering you a chance to join and get all the scoop on the coaching search, and the latest on the team, the transfer portal and recruiting.

New members: join now and get your first year for 50 percent OFF!!! CLICK HERE.

That's barely a dollar per week! But hurry, because this deal won't last long.