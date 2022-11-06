Brian Gregory and South Florida landed their second prospect of the 2023 recruiting class when Myles Che committed on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard from Anaheim, CA visited Drexel, Indiana State and USF before choosing the Bulls.

“They have a great coaching staff and they have great relationships with their players,” Che said about USF. “They do have a want and a need at my position because their point guard is leaving. So, I feel like it's a great opportunity for me to come in and make an impact right away.”

The Bulls already landed a commitment from power forward/center Anthony Robinson.



USF is also in the final group of four schools with a chance to land Legacy Early College (SC) forward Tyler Ringgold.The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder plans to announce his school choice on Sat. Nov. 12.





