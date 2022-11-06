Brian Gregory and South Florida landed their second prospect of the 2023 recruiting class when Myles Che committed on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard from Anaheim, CA visited Drexel, Indiana State and USF before choosing the Bulls.
“They have a great coaching staff and they have great relationships with their players,” Che said about USF. “They do have a want and a need at my position because their point guard is leaving. So, I feel like it's a great opportunity for me to come in and make an impact right away.”
The Bulls already landed a commitment from power forward/center Anthony Robinson.
USF is also in the final group of four schools with a chance to land Legacy Early College (SC) forward Tyler Ringgold.The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder plans to announce his school choice on Sat. Nov. 12.
RUSS' REACTION
South Florida may have jumped into the mix late with Che but they prioritized him and got him done. The Bulls add a high IQ lead guard who really knows how to play. Che has an impressive maturity level to his game. He has the size and skill to make all the plays. He changes speeds well, is very good with the ball, is a capable open shot maker and a very good passer.