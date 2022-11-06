South Florida and its football coach Jeff Scott went their separate ways on Sunday, a day after the Bulls lost their seventh consecutive game of the season. Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” USF Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said via press release. “While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future."

“I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF,” Scott said. “I especially want to thank USF President Rhea Law and Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead the football program the last three years. I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn’t translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation. I know the future of USF football is bright and my family and I will always remember our time at USF as a very special chapter in our lives.”

The decision to relieve Scott, 41, of his duties came one day after the Bulls lost 54-28 to Temple. USF also fell 42-27 to Houston on Oct. 29 and opened the season with a 50-21 loss to BYU on Sept. 3. In six of the Bulls' nine games this season, their opponent scored at least 40-points.



