USF continues its two-game homestand, and attempts to win its fourth game out its last five, when the Bulls host the Tulsa Hurricane today at noon. The game may be watched on ESPNU or the ESPN app.

The Bulls took No. 20/19 Houston down to the wire Wednesday night before falling 62-58. It was the 22nd time this season USF has held an opponent below its scoring average.

The Hurricane, who were picked to finish tenth in The American, have won seven of their last nine games including a 70-56 win over East Carolina Wednesday night.