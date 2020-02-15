Live Chat: USF vs. Tulsa
USF continues its two-game homestand, and attempts to win its fourth game out its last five, when the Bulls host the Tulsa Hurricane today at noon. The game may be watched on ESPNU or the ESPN app.
The Bulls took No. 20/19 Houston down to the wire Wednesday night before falling 62-58. It was the 22nd time this season USF has held an opponent below its scoring average.
The Hurricane, who were picked to finish tenth in The American, have won seven of their last nine games including a 70-56 win over East Carolina Wednesday night.
--USF is limiting opponents to just 26.4 percent from three-point range over the last five games.
--USF ranks 16th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.7 points per game.
--USF has held 22 of its 24 opponents under their season scoring average.
--David Collins ranks 14th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,177 career points.
--Laquincy Rideau has the fourth-most career steals of any player in American Athletic Conference history with 159.
--USF is 17-4 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.