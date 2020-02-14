News More News
What to watch for: USF vs. Tulsa

USF continues its two-game homestand with a matinee matchup against the Tulsa Hurricane on Saturday.

The Bulls took No. 20/19 Houston down to the wire Wednesday night before falling 62-58. It was the 22nd time this season USF has held an opponent below its scoring average.

The Hurricane, who were picked to finish tenth in The American, have won seven of their last nine games including a 70-56 win over East Carolina Wednesday night.

Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal dribbles up court past fallen Connecticut guard Christian Vital at XL Center.
Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal dribbles up court past fallen Connecticut guard Christian Vital at XL Center. (Photo by: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tulsa:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (11-13, 4-7 AAC) vs. Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 AAC)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: Noon

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the ninth all-time meeting between Tulsa and USF. The Hurricane has won all eight previous meetings.

The Opponent: The Hurricane return a pair of starters and five letter winners from last season’s squad, which went 18-14 and finished seventh in the conference with an 8-10 league mark. Tulsa was picked to finish tenth in the AAC. They come to Tampa tied for second place in the conference.

