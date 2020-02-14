What to watch for: USF vs. Tulsa
USF continues its two-game homestand with a matinee matchup against the Tulsa Hurricane on Saturday.
The Bulls took No. 20/19 Houston down to the wire Wednesday night before falling 62-58. It was the 22nd time this season USF has held an opponent below its scoring average.
The Hurricane, who were picked to finish tenth in The American, have won seven of their last nine games including a 70-56 win over East Carolina Wednesday night.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tulsa:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (11-13, 4-7 AAC) vs. Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 AAC)
Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
Time: Noon
Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center
Watch: ESPNU
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the ninth all-time meeting between Tulsa and USF. The Hurricane has won all eight previous meetings.
The Opponent: The Hurricane return a pair of starters and five letter winners from last season’s squad, which went 18-14 and finished seventh in the conference with an 8-10 league mark. Tulsa was picked to finish tenth in the AAC. They come to Tampa tied for second place in the conference.
