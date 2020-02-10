TAMPA, Fla. -- Junior forward Justin Brown was selected to the American Athletic Conference honor roll following a week that saw USF notch a 75-73 win at Memphis on Saturday. It was the Bulls’ third consecutive win.

Brown tallied a big double-double with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Bulls in that win. Brown had seven offensive rebounds, one more than the entire Memphis team grabbed in that category. He played 33 minutes in the victory and only committed one turnover.

It was the second time this season that the 6-foot-6 Brown had 10+ rebounds (at ECU) in a game for USF. For the season Brown is averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing. He is the Bulls’ third leading scorer and second leading rebounder.