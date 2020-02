TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2020) – USF will try for its fourth win in five games Saturday afternoon when they host Tulsa in a game you may watch on ESPNU or the ESPN app. It is a blackout game and fans are encouraged to wear black to the game.



Watch head coach Brian Gregory break down the Bulls’ upcoming game, give an update on injured guard Ezacuras Dawson and more in the video player below.