USF (11-12, 4-6) has lost six straight to Houston and the Bulls have not defeated a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Louisville in 2012.

TAMPA, Fla. – USF looks to extend its three-game winning streak tonight when the Bulls host No. 20/19 Houston at 9 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.

--USF ranks 19th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.7 points per game.

--USF has held 21 of its 23 opponents under their season scoring average.

-- USF is 17-4 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.

-- Laquincy Rideau ranks 10th in the NCAA with 2.4 steals per game.

-- David Collins ranks 15th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,164 career points.

-- Head coach Brian Gregory is seven wins away from 300 career victories.