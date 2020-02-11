News More News
2020-02-11 basketball

What to watch for: USF vs. No. 20/No. 19 Houston

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF, riding a three-game winning streak, hosts No. 20/No. 19 Houston Cougars on Wednesday night. A victory would be the Bulls first over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 19 Louisville in 2012.

It's the first of a two-game homestand for USF.

The Cougars, who sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings, have won two straight games and seven of their last eight.

Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser controls the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena.
Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser controls the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. (Photo by: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Houston.

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (11-12, 4-6 AAC) vs. Houston (19-5, 9-2 AAC)

Date: Wednesday Feb. 12

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 32nd meeting between the Cougars and the Bulls. Houston leads the series 19-12 and has won six straight against USF.

The Opponent: The Cougars have a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging double figure points per game and two players averaging nine points per game.

