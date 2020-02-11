USF, riding a three-game winning streak, hosts No. 20/No. 19 Houston Cougars on Wednesday night. A victory would be the Bulls first over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 19 Louisville in 2012.

It's the first of a two-game homestand for USF.



The Cougars, who sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings, have won two straight games and seven of their last eight.