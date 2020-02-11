What to watch for: USF vs. No. 20/No. 19 Houston
USF, riding a three-game winning streak, hosts No. 20/No. 19 Houston Cougars on Wednesday night. A victory would be the Bulls first over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 19 Louisville in 2012.
It's the first of a two-game homestand for USF.
The Cougars, who sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings, have won two straight games and seven of their last eight.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Houston.
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (11-12, 4-6 AAC) vs. Houston (19-5, 9-2 AAC)
Date: Wednesday Feb. 12
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Watch: ESPNU
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 32nd meeting between the Cougars and the Bulls. Houston leads the series 19-12 and has won six straight against USF.
The Opponent: The Cougars have a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging double figure points per game and two players averaging nine points per game.
