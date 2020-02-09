Ellis impresses in front of USF, updates recruitment
Keon Ellis got a chance to impress USF earlier this week, when Bulls assistant coach Larry Dixon made the drive to Fort Myers to watch Ellis during a Florida SouthWestern State team practice.
“He was saying that he had a lot of interest in me and hoped that I had interest in their school because I could be an impact player there,” Ellis said of his conversation with coach Dixon. “He talked about their season, how they lost a player right before the season started. He talked about going on an unofficial (visit) or official to see the campus and everything. That they have a good school and I could be a factor at their program.”
During the off-season thanks to hard work, determination and the help of his coach, Ellis – who listed himself at 6-foot-7, 170 pounds – transformed from a freshman averaging eight points and only making 29 percent of his perimeter shots into a sophomore averaging 18.7 points on 42.2 percent shooting beyond the arc. He also averages 2.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Ellis leads the Buccaneers in steals and blocks.
Ellis credits his improved shot making with much of the attention he has garnered.
“I definitely think that that has something to do with it,” Ellis said. “In the summer we practiced just about every day. I think our coach, head coach (Eric) Murphy, knew that I had to be a bigger scorer. So we just practiced on shooting, and ball handling. So, we would practice it every morning. Shooting, shooting, shooting."
Florida SouthWestern State currently sits atop the NJCAA rankings at 26-1. In the Buccaneers’ win on Saturday Ellis had 19 points and set an impressive school record.
MBB: Keon Ellis knocks down the front end of a 1 and 1 trip to the line and is now FSW's single season record holder with 504 points pic.twitter.com/dLIibeqUGz— FSW Buccaneers (@FSWBucs) February 8, 2020
Ellis, grew up in Eustis, Fla. and attended Leesburg HS where he helped his team win the state championship in his junior and senior seasons. Ellis verbally committed to Gardner Webb in 2017 but reopened his recruitment and went to Florida SouthWestern State in the hope of attracting attention from bigger programs.
That decision has worked out well for Ellis.
Alabama offered on Wednesday and, in addition to USF, Ellis listed Iowa State, Kansas State, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Murray State, East Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee State, Fresno State, SMU, St. John’s, Western Kentucky, Portland, Tulsa, Cincinnati, FAU and FIU as schools that that he has been “talking to as of late.”
Still, with no visits taken and more offers sure to come, Ellis is far from choosing a school. For now, the explosive wing is mainly focusing on his season but he might squeeze in an official visit next weekend.
“I think Alabama is trying to get a visit set up for the 15th of this month,” Ellis said. “I'm pretty open to all the schools that are talking to me. I won’t probably make a (transfer) decision or any cuts until after the season to see where I'm going to go visit and where I could fit in. So, yeah, I'm pretty open to all of the schools that are talking to me.”