Keon Ellis got a chance to impress USF earlier this week, when Bulls assistant coach Larry Dixon made the drive to Fort Myers to watch Ellis during a Florida SouthWestern State team practice.

“He was saying that he had a lot of interest in me and hoped that I had interest in their school because I could be an impact player there,” Ellis said of his conversation with coach Dixon. “He talked about their season, how they lost a player right before the season started. He talked about going on an unofficial (visit) or official to see the campus and everything. That they have a good school and I could be a factor at their program.”

During the off-season thanks to hard work, determination and the help of his coach, Ellis – who listed himself at 6-foot-7, 170 pounds – transformed from a freshman averaging eight points and only making 29 percent of his perimeter shots into a sophomore averaging 18.7 points on 42.2 percent shooting beyond the arc. He also averages 2.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Ellis leads the Buccaneers in steals and blocks.

Ellis credits his improved shot making with much of the attention he has garnered.

“I definitely think that that has something to do with it,” Ellis said. “In the summer we practiced just about every day. I think our coach, head coach (Eric) Murphy, knew that I had to be a bigger scorer. So we just practiced on shooting, and ball handling. So, we would practice it every morning. Shooting, shooting, shooting."

Florida SouthWestern State currently sits atop the NJCAA rankings at 26-1. In the Buccaneers’ win on Saturday Ellis had 19 points and set an impressive school record.