TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 21, 2019 –USF looks to return to its winning ways tonight when the Bulls host 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Wofford at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.

USF ranks 4th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 23.7 per game and ranks sixth in the NCAA with 13.0 steals per game plus has at least nine in all three games this season.

This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.