Wofford lost to Missouri 75-56 on Monday and did not make a field goal for the final 14:35 of the game. USF will be Wofford’s third road game over a five day period.

USF suffered its second consecutive home loss for the first time since the 2017-18 season when it dropped a 70-53 decision to IUPUI last Wednesday.

USF looks to return to its winning ways Thursday when the Bulls host the Wofford Terriers at the Yuengling Center.

History: This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The Opponent: Wofford lost 65 percent of its scoring from what was its best season in program history. The Terriers won 30 games last season, were undefeated in the Southern Conference (SOCON) and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Kentucky by six. Wofford returns eight players overall from last season including two starters – guards Storm Murphy and Nathan Hoover – who happen to be the top two scorers this season.

Murphy was in the shadow of his three-point shooting record setter teammate Fletcher Magee last season. He comes to Tampa shooting 55.6 percent beyond the arc on 27 attempts and is one of the SOCON’s best ball handlers.

Hoover is off to a slow start with his perimeter shooting this season. He made 46.9 percent of his three-point attempts last season and has the kind of shooting form that scares you into thinking he could make 9 out of 12 from the perimeter on any given night.

The Terriers five man, 6-foot-9, 215 pound junior Chevez Goodwin, is a really good screener and can drive it or dive to the rim to score. He is a terrific defensive rebounder, who does his scoring inside the arc.

We love the way Wofford spaces the floor, screens, passes and takes care of the ball. As a team they hunt threes and typically have four guys on the floor that can really make shots. Wofford has already attempted 147 three-pointers, 37.9 percent of their scoring comes on three-pointers but their shooting percentage has dropped in their two road games.

Wofford tries to tilt the floor and will go into continuous side ball screen action. Watch for a big-to-big (Spurs action) cross screen to free up a big for a ball screen which, in theory, would open him up to slip the screen because his defender is behind him.

Keep an eye on Trevor Stumpe. He is not featured in the Wofford offense but watch him when he comes off the elbow for a pin down screen. He is a threat to slip the screen and pop out for a catch-and-release three.

Defensively Wofford plays almost exclusively man with pack line principles and we did not see them switch on screens. However, the Terriers have not been a particularly good defensive team with opponents shooting 47 percent. For a team that screens well on offense Wofford does not defend ball screens or off ball screens well.

Prediction

USF 71 Wofford 68

To win, first and foremost, the Bulls HAVE to make shots. In three home games USF has yet to make better than 37 percent of its field goal attempts. USF must dominate the paint in scoring and on the glass. The Bulls must guard the three-point line. We might see Brian Gregory try some different lineups.