TAMPA, Fla -- USF head coach Brian Gregory and center Michael Durr met with the media Tuesday afternoon at the Muma Basketball Facility ahead of Thursday's game against Wofford.

Coach Gregory previewed the Terriers, talked about how sophomore forward Rashun Williams has progressed in his time at USF, "energy guys," getting back to the team's defensive principles and more.

Durr talked about the challenge Wofford presents, team morale and more.



You can view coach Gregory's and Durr's full comments in the media players below.

