Live Chat: USF vs. UCF

Russ Wood
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. -- USF opens February with UCF in a War on I-4 rivalry game today in the Yuengling Center at 4 p.m. The game may be viewed on ESPNU.

The Bulls are looking to end a nine game losing streak against the Knights as well as win their second game in three days.


--USF ranks 24th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.8 points per game.

--USF has held 19 of its 21 opponents under their season scoring average.

--USF ranks 45th in the NCAA with 8.1 steals per game and has at least eight in 13 of 21 games this season.

-- USF ranks 35th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 16.2 per game.

--USF head coach Brian Gregory is nine wins away from 300 career victories.

--David Collins has made 375 career free throws, ranks third all-time in school history and first all-time in American Athletic Conference history.

