{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 07:08:11 -0600') }}

What to watch for: USF vs. UCF

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

After a two-game road trip USF is back home to host UCF in a War on I-4 rivalry game on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls enter the game following a road win at Tulane Wednesday night. The victory ended a five-game losing streak for USF.

The Knights have lost two consecutive games since narrowly defeating the Bulls two weeks ago in Orlando.

UCF Knights forward Collin Smith shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Lance Thomas during the second half at Addition Financial Arena.
UCF Knights forward Collin Smith shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Lance Thomas during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. (Photo by: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against UCF:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (9-12, 2-6) vs. UCF (11-9, 2-6)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Location: Tampa, Florida | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 41st meeting between the two programs. The Bulls have a 22-18 advantage in the series, but have lost nine straight, and have not defeated the Knights since March 4, 2015.

The Opponent: The new-look Knights only return just 19.7 percent of its scoring, 22 percent of minutes played, 20 percent of rebounds and 19 percent of three-pointers made from last season. The only returning players with experience as Knights are Collin Smith, Frank Bertz and Ceasar DeJesus.

{{ article.author_name }}