The New Rivals150 for the class of 2021 is out and, while the top five prospects in the nation remain unchanged, the rankings in include 14 prospects who hold offers from the USF Bulls and one we anticipate the staff begins to engage with soon – possibly before the April live period.

Lee (Jacksonville) High School small forward Alex Fudge (107 to 72) and Oak Ridge (Orlando) small forward Michael James (103 to 75) made giant moves since the end of summer. Windermere High School point guard Trey Moss, who the Bulls offered in October 2018, debuted at No. 141. Also making his rankings debut is Saint Andrew's School combo forward Josh Minott at No. 96.

Minott has been on the come-up since the summer and, in our opinion, broke through earlier this season. When see Minott during pre-game your immediate thought may be ‘he has an unorthodox looking jump shot.’ You’ll get over that quick enough as you see the long combo forward’s inside-outside skills, how hard he plays, his better than good feel for the game and how hard he cheers on his teammates when he isn’t in the game. Oh, and at 6-foot-8, 175-pounds, Minott might even still be growing.