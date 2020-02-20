Live Chat: USF at Wichita St.
USF plays the second of two regular season games against Wichita State tonight at Charles Koch Arena. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.
In partnership with the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer, Wichita State (19-6, 7-5 AAC) will take the court in pink jerseys, shorts and shoes.The Shockers have only lost two home games this season.
USF (11-14, 4-8 AAC) has won three of its last five games but is riding a two-game losing streak.
--USF has held 23 of its 25 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF ranks 12th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.4 points per game.
--USF is limiting opponents to just 25.4 percent from three-point range over the last six games.
--Laquincy Rideau has the fourth-most career steals of any player in American Athletic Conference history with 160.
--Ezacuras Dawson III ranks second in The American with a .414 three-point percentage.
--USF is 17-5 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.
--David Collins ranks 13th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,191 career points.