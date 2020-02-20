USF plays the second of two regular season games against Wichita State tonight at Charles Koch Arena. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer, Wichita State (19-6, 7-5 AAC) will take the court in pink jerseys, shorts and shoes.The Shockers have only lost two home games this season.



USF (11-14, 4-8 AAC) has won three of its last five games but is riding a two-game losing streak.

