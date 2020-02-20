News More News
What to watch for: USF at Wichita State

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF will play the first of two American Athletic Conference road games this week when it battles Wichita State tonight.

The Bulls enter the game on the heels of back-to-back home loses to Houston and Tulsa. Meanwhile, the Shockers have won two straight and are looking to notch their 11th consecutive 20-win season.

USF and Wichita State are both 3-3 since the two teams met in Tampa last month.

Feb 6, 2020; Wichita State mascot WuShock pumps up the crowd during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Charles Koch Arena.
Feb 6, 2020; Wichita State mascot WuShock pumps up the crowd during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Wichita State.

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (11-14, 4-8 AAC) vs. Wichita State (19-6, 7-5 AAC)

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Wichita, KS | Charles Koch Arena

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: The Shockers lead the all-time series with the Bulls 2-1. WSU defeated USF 56-43 in Tampa on Jan. 21, 2020.

The Opponent: Wichita State is 14-2 at home this season and are shooting 36.5 percent from three in those games, compared to 25.8 percent in road/neutral site contests. WSU is one of just eight programs that have won at least 20 games in each season since 2010.

{{ article.author_name }}