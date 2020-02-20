USF will play the first of two American Athletic Conference road games this week when it battles Wichita State tonight.



The Bulls enter the game on the heels of back-to-back home loses to Houston and Tulsa. Meanwhile, the Shockers have won two straight and are looking to notch their 11th consecutive 20-win season.

USF and Wichita State are both 3-3 since the two teams met in Tampa last month.