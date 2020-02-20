What to watch for: USF at Wichita State
USF will play the first of two American Athletic Conference road games this week when it battles Wichita State tonight.
The Bulls enter the game on the heels of back-to-back home loses to Houston and Tulsa. Meanwhile, the Shockers have won two straight and are looking to notch their 11th consecutive 20-win season.
USF and Wichita State are both 3-3 since the two teams met in Tampa last month.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Wichita State.
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (11-14, 4-8 AAC) vs. Wichita State (19-6, 7-5 AAC)
Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Location: Wichita, KS | Charles Koch Arena
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: The Shockers lead the all-time series with the Bulls 2-1. WSU defeated USF 56-43 in Tampa on Jan. 21, 2020.
The Opponent: Wichita State is 14-2 at home this season and are shooting 36.5 percent from three in those games, compared to 25.8 percent in road/neutral site contests. WSU is one of just eight programs that have won at least 20 games in each season since 2010.
