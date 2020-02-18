TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2020) -- For the second time this season USF are set to begin a two-game road trip with games at Wichita State on Thursday and at Connecticut on Sunday.

USF head coach Brian Gregory and center Michael Durr met with the media today to talk about facing the Bulls next opponent, Wichita State, and give his thoughts on USF’s final game with Connecticut as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Watch Gregory’s and Durr’s full media availability in the video players below.



