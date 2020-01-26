Live Chat: USF at Houston
USF takes on its second consecutive nationally ranked opponent today when it faces No. 25/24 Houston at 2 p.m. ET in the Fertitta Center. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.
Fresh off a thrilling, come-from-behind 63-59 win over Connecticut on Thursday, the Cougars conclude their two-game home stand today.
The Bulls fell to Wichita State 56-43 in Tampa on Tuesday. It was their fourth straight loss and fifth of their last six.
RELATED: What to watch for: USF at Houston
WATCH: Gregory & Durr preview Houston
USF offers versatile JuCo wing RayQuawndis Mitchell
To join our premium game chat click HERE
--USF is seeking its first win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since defeating Louisville in 2012.
--USF ranks 26th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 16.8 per game.
-- USF ranks 32nd in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.9 points per game.
-- USF has held 17 of its 19 opponents under their season scoring average.
-- USF is 15-4 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.