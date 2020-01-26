USF takes on its second consecutive nationally ranked opponent today when it faces No. 25/24 Houston at 2 p.m. ET in the Fertitta Center. The game may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

Fresh off a thrilling, come-from-behind 63-59 win over Connecticut on Thursday, the Cougars conclude their two-game home stand today.

The Bulls fell to Wichita State 56-43 in Tampa on Tuesday. It was their fourth straight loss and fifth of their last six.