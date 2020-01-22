Wednesday afternoon USF extended an offer to Otero Junior College wing RayQuawndis Mitchell . The 6-foot-5 Mitchell announced the offer via his Twitter account.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Florida pic.twitter.com/HhaaAhTasN

Through 17 games Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game according to the NJCAA website . Mitchell is also making 48.4 percent of his three-point attempts and 87.8 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe. Since Mitchell played his freshman season at Idaho, and is currently a sophomore at Otero Junior College, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he transfers to a four-year program.

Originally from Atlanta Mitchell, his mom and sister, moved to Minnesota seven years ago. When he arrived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes he was moved up a grade and graduated high school when he was 17. A rarity, these days, with Division I basketball prospects.

RunningTheBulls.com spoke with Mitchell Wednesday night to get an update on his recruitment and his interest in USF.