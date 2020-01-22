USF offers versatile JuCo wing RayQuawndis Mitchell
Wednesday afternoon USF extended an offer to Otero Junior College wing RayQuawndis Mitchell. The 6-foot-5 Mitchell announced the offer via his Twitter account.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Florida pic.twitter.com/HhaaAhTasN— RayQuawndis Mitchell (@rayquawndis) January 22, 2020
Through 17 games Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game according to the NJCAA website. Mitchell is also making 48.4 percent of his three-point attempts and 87.8 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe. Since Mitchell played his freshman season at Idaho, and is currently a sophomore at Otero Junior College, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he transfers to a four-year program.
Originally from Atlanta Mitchell, his mom and sister, moved to Minnesota seven years ago. When he arrived in the Land of 10,000 Lakes he was moved up a grade and graduated high school when he was 17. A rarity, these days, with Division I basketball prospects.
RunningTheBulls.com spoke with Mitchell Wednesday night to get an update on his recruitment and his interest in USF.
