What to watch for: USF at Houston
USF closes out the month of January with a two-game road trip beginning with Sunday’s tussle in Texas against the No. 25/24 ranked Houston Cougars.
The Bulls fell to Wichita State, 56-43, on Tuesday night despite another strong defensive effort. Meanwhile, the Cougars defeated Connecticut, 63-59, Thursday night in Houston bringing their home record to 42-3 at home over the last three seasons.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Houston.
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (8-11, 1-5 AAC) at Houston (15-4, 5-1 AAC)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 26
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Houston, TX. | Fertitta Center
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Radio: AM 820 | USF Bulls Unlimited (Jim Lighthall, Joey Johnston)
History: This will be the 31st meeting between the Cougars and the Bulls. Houston leads the series 18-12 and has won five straight against the Bulls.
The Opponent: Since the 2015-16 season the Cougars have posted a 69-11 (.861) record in Houston. The Cougars have four players averaging double figure points per game. Their top two scorers come off the bench. In other words, when Kelvin Sampson goes to his bench, there is no drop off in talent.
