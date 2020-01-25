USF closes out the month of January with a two-game road trip beginning with Sunday’s tussle in Texas against the No. 25/24 ranked Houston Cougars.

The Bulls fell to Wichita State, 56-43, on Tuesday night despite another strong defensive effort. Meanwhile, the Cougars defeated Connecticut, 63-59, Thursday night in Houston bringing their home record to 42-3 at home over the last three seasons.