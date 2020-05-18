Final 2020 Rivals150 released; where is Caleb Murphy?
The final Rivals150 for the class of 2020 was released today, and USF's lone High School signee was included. Grayson (GA) High School four-star combo guard Caleb Murphy comes in at No. 60 becoming the highest ranked prospect to join the Bulls' program out of high school.
RELATED: Final Class of 2020 Rivals150 Rankings
Three-star 2021 guard Lucas Taylor talks USF offer
A Youngstown, Ohio native, Murphy chose USF over offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Xavier, Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, TCU and NC State.
Murphy earned Georgia Class 7A first team all-state honors following a season in which he helped lead his team to the 7A championship game while averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Grayson HS head coach Geoffrey Pierce told BullsInsider.com that Murphy was not only a vital part of his team, but the Grayson basketball program as a whole.
“When the younger guys can see how hard he goes in practice and workouts they try to imitate his behavior which is a good thing. He's a great kid. However he's a dog when he gets on the court. He takes his match up personally and is also an elite defender. Ultra-competitive and will do whatever it takes to win.”
Needless to say when Murphy signed his NLI during the early signing period in November USF head coach Brian Gregory was thrilled.
“We’re really excited to welcome Caleb Murphy to our family,” Gregory said at the time. “He’s really done a tremendous job over the last 12 months of separating himself as one of the premier guards in high school basketball. Caleb is a playmaker, has a tremendous feel for the game and possesses a high basketball IQ. We want to recruit high-level talent that are high-character kids and Caleb Murphy is definitely one of those.”
The Bulls have the fourth best recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference.