The final Rivals150 for the class of 2020 was released today, and USF's lone High School signee was included. Grayson (GA) High School four-star combo guard Caleb Murphy comes in at No. 60 becoming the highest ranked prospect to join the Bulls' program out of high school.

Murphy earned Georgia Class 7A first team all-state honors following a season in which he helped lead his team to the 7A championship game while averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Grayson HS head coach Geoffrey Pierce told BullsInsider.com that Murphy was not only a vital part of his team, but the Grayson basketball program as a whole.

“When the younger guys can see how hard he goes in practice and workouts they try to imitate his behavior which is a good thing. He's a great kid. However he's a dog when he gets on the court. He takes his match up personally and is also an elite defender. Ultra-competitive and will do whatever it takes to win.”