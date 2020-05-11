If you questioned that the shooting guard spot is a top priority in USF’s 2021 recruiting efforts, the recent scholarship offers should have made it apparent. Brian Gregory offered two junior guards, both three-star prospects, on Friday. Jacobi Wright, who BullsInsider.com profiled on Saturday, and Lucas Taylor (Heritage High/Wake Forest, NC). Assistant coach Larry Dixon, who has ties to the Carolinas, has been the main point of contact for Wright and Taylor.

“I’ve been talking to them for a couple of months,” Taylor said of the Bulls’ coaches. “Just building a relationship with them, talking to coach Dixon and the head coach as well for a good solid month I would say. It’s really good with him being from North Carolina and having a lot of connections and things like that. He’s a real personable guy. He’s really easy to talk to about anything, basketball or not, he’s just a really good person to build a relationship with.” Taylor explained what USF's message has been to him in the early stages of communication. “I would just say that there’s a need at my position for them. Their guards are going to be seniors next year. So coming in there's a spot for me to work for and play in that kind of, like, guard position and me being able to score on all three levels would help them a lot.” Listing his height and weight at 6-foot-6, 185-pounds plus a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Taylor sees himself as a big two-guard. “I would say I’m more of a shooting guard for sure,” he said. “But one thru three, I can play them all. Typically I am more of a shooting guard but I can play one thru three.”

Heritage Huskies (NC) guard Lucas Taylor scores on a transition dunk against Grace Christian (NC) in the 2019 John Wall Holiday Invitational. (Photo by: William Sanders-Inclusive Sports Photography)