Wright averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season on a team that played a robust schedule that included schools from around the nation like First Love Christian Academy, AZ Compass Prep, La Lumiere, Westtown School, Neumann-Goretti and Our Saviour Lutheran.

“I think it was great,” Wright said of his high school season. “I got to play on the national level and really showcase what I could do and just compete against the best. Playing in a program that allowed me to excel in front of coaches I feel like that put me in a position to gain exposure.”

BullsInsider.com spoke caught up with Wright, a couple of hours after he was offered by USF, for a quick Q&A about his recruitment.