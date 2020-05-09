USF offers South Carolina guard guard Jacobi Wright
USF men’s basketball recruiting efforts in the 2021 class expanded by a couple of new names Friday night and one of those names was South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard at Legacy Early College (Greenville, SC), Wright also has offers from South Carolina, College of Charleston, Charlotte, DePaul, Elon, Tennessee Tech and Winthrop.
Wright averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season on a team that played a robust schedule that included schools from around the nation like First Love Christian Academy, AZ Compass Prep, La Lumiere, Westtown School, Neumann-Goretti and Our Saviour Lutheran.
“I think it was great,” Wright said of his high school season. “I got to play on the national level and really showcase what I could do and just compete against the best. Playing in a program that allowed me to excel in front of coaches I feel like that put me in a position to gain exposure.”
BullsInsider.com spoke caught up with Wright, a couple of hours after he was offered by USF, for a quick Q&A about his recruitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news