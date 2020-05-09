News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 05:50:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

USF offers South Carolina guard guard Jacobi Wright

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF men’s basketball recruiting efforts in the 2021 class expanded by a couple of new names Friday night and one of those names was South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard at Legacy Early College (Greenville, SC), Wright also has offers from South Carolina, College of Charleston, Charlotte, DePaul, Elon, Tennessee Tech and Winthrop.

Legacy Early College guard Jacobi Wright (3) drives past a Westtown defender during the 2019 Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC.
Legacy Early College guard Jacobi Wright (3) drives past a Westtown defender during the 2019 Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC. (Photo courtesy of: Courtesy GoFlashWin)

Wright averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season on a team that played a robust schedule that included schools from around the nation like First Love Christian Academy, AZ Compass Prep, La Lumiere, Westtown School, Neumann-Goretti and Our Saviour Lutheran.

“I think it was great,” Wright said of his high school season. “I got to play on the national level and really showcase what I could do and just compete against the best. Playing in a program that allowed me to excel in front of coaches I feel like that put me in a position to gain exposure.”

BullsInsider.com spoke caught up with Wright, a couple of hours after he was offered by USF, for a quick Q&A about his recruitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}