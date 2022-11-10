Both teams opened their seasons Monday. The Bulls fell to Southeast Missouri State 64-61 while the Tigers posted a 70-52 season-opening win over George Mason despite sinking only 4-of-25 three-pointers.

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2022) – South Florida embarks on its first road game of the season when it plays preseason No. 15-ranked Auburn Friday at Neville Arena.

The Opponent : Preseason All-SEC Second Team selections K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. are Auburn’s top two returning scorers. Auburn was picked to finish fourth in the preseason SEC Poll. They have won 38 consecutive non-conference home games.

History : This is the eighth meeting between USF and Auburn. The Bulls are 1-6 all-time against the Tigers. The last meeting was a 58-52 Auburn win on Nov. 19, 2021 at Amalie Arena.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Auburn:

Johnson is a very aggressive scorer, I don’t think there is a shot he doesn’t like. Almost half of his shot attempts last season were threes. Will pump fake on closeouts and he is a physical driver who will pull up in midrange.

At 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, Green is a small/quick guard with deep range on his jumper. Half of his shots last season were threes. Green will push it in transition and is very good in ball screen action. He has a nice floater and his pull up game is solid. Green Jr. is on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Since I saw him at a Plant City HS game in 2018 I have really liked Johni Broome. He is a lefty post with good size – 6-foot-10, 235-pounds – and physicality. Broome wants to get to his left hand. A good driver from the perimeter or elbow going left. Broome is a good offensive rebounder and shot blocker. Last season at Morehead State he was the Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year. Broome was the OVC freshman of the year in the 2020-21 season.

Lefty 4 man Jaylin Williams is an experienced senior. He likes to shoot threes but only made 29 percent of them last season. He can create off the bounce some going left but can get out of control. Williams will crash the offensive glass.

Chris Moore is an athletic wing who plays hard, runs in transition and crashes the glass. Will post up smaller defenders.

Veteran combo guard Zep Jasper is a good on-ball defender and facilitator for his teammates. Made 37 percent of his threes last season. He gets his perimeter shots by running to spots in transition or off drive/kick outs in half-court offense.

I like 6-foot11, 256-pound post Dylan Cardwell. He is a physical/hard playing rim running 5. Scores off dump offs and OREB/put backs. Good offensive rebounder and shot blocker.

If you like the Flex Offense you will love this game because it has been Bruce Pearl’s base offense despite also using many plays that feature ball screens. Auburn pushes the ball and they get out and run to attack. Drag screens and kick out threes will be used. Auburn also likes to throw it inside to their 4 and 5 men.

Defensively Auburn will pressure you full court and try to speed you up. The Tigers feed off steals and turnovers. So you have to be physically and mentally tough to execute your offense against them.

KEYS TO A WIN

Take advantage of the opportunities to drive the ball, they will be there. VALUE the basketball/limit turnovers. Auburn is excellent in transition so USF must GET BACK on defense, contain the ball, limit paint touches and rebound.



