USF freshman guard CJ Brown leaving for the portal

South Florida men's basketball received more bad news on Sunday night when guard CJ Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Tampa.

Brown had a strong freshman campaign averaging 7.2 points per game while starting 23 of the 32 games he played for the Bulls. His numbers were better in conference play with an increased average of 7.9 points per game starting all 18 regular season AAC games for the Bulls.

He joins fellow guard Jayden Reid as the first two portal entities following the 2024-25 season and the news the Bulls would not retain interim head coach Ben Fletcher.