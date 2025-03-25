Video: Golesh and players talk about USF football opening spring ball

South Florida football coach Alex Golesh and several players including quarterback Byrum Brown spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Bulls opened spring camp.
South Florida men's basketball has several potential head coach targets coaching in the NCAA and NIT Tournaments.
South Florida are in the market for a men's basketball coach for the second time in three years with heavy hearts
USF men's basketball coach Ben Fletcher was given an impossible task to replace Amir Abdur-Rahim after he tragically
Four-star linebacker CJ Gamble cut his list to six schools including USF on Sunday.
South Florida got the final details on the 2025 schedule on Friday for football. Here are some thoughts and predictions.
