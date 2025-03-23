USF point guard Jayden Reid hits the transfer portal

Sophomore point guard Jayden Reid has been a huge presence for the South Florida men's basketball program in his two seasons in Tampa. He was the Bulls' leading scorer this past season at 12.7 points per game, but his time with the program ended on Sunday with his announcement that he is entering the transfer portal.

Reid helped USF as a true freshman to an AAC regular season title and an NIT berth. Following the death of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim before the season started in October, Reid helped his team through a difficult season under interim head coach Ben Fletcher.



In his two seasons in Tampa, Reid played in every game as an iron man for the Bulls. As a freshman, he shot a career-high 43.5 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from three. His shooting numbers dipped as a sophomore to 39.4 percent overall shooting and 36.3 percent from three as he was forced to carry a heavier workload.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining under current NCAA guidelines over the next three years since he did not redshirt.