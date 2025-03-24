USF taps Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson as new MBB coach

New USF men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson won 45 games in his first two seasons as a college head coach at Arkansas State including a Sun Belt first-place finish this year. He will aim for just as quick of a turnaround leading the Bulls men's basketball program after being announced as head coach on Monday evening.

Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly announced the hiring on Monday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan Hodgson as the next head coach of USF men’s basketball," Kelly said in a release. "Bryan has been a part of winning programs at every level, demonstrating a remarkable ability to recruit top talent, develop players, and build championship-caliber teams. His passion, energy, and vision for USF basketball align perfectly with our commitment to excellence. We believe he is the right leader to take this program to new heights, and we can’t wait to see his impact on our student-athletes and the Tampa Bay community."

The Bulls edged out UNLV and several other interested schools to land Hodgson per our sources. He was a hot commodity on the coaching market after a 25-11 season in year two in Jonesboro. The former Nate Oats assistant brought some of that magic to the Sun Belt from Alabama and Buffalo turning around a program that went 13-20 in 2022-23 winning 20 games in year one.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be the head coach at the University of South Florida," Hodgson said in a USF release. "From my first conversations with Michael Kelly and the USF leadership, it was clear that this place is strongly committed to building a winning culture. We are Tampa Bay’s Home for Hoops, and I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes, staff, and the passionate Bulls fan base, including the SoFlo Rodeo! We will play with energy, toughness, and a relentless drive to compete at the highest level. I can’t wait to get started!"

Our Alabama insiders tell Bulls Insider that Hodgson was a tremendous recruiter and a top assistant for Oats during his time in Tuscaloosa and will be poised to help elevate the USF men's basketball program.

The hiring comes at a crucial time for the Bulls men's basketball program after the tragic death of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim last October. Lead assistant Ben Fletcher did an admirable job as the interim coach and Hodgson will now be tasked with inventing his own version of USF basketball.