Guard Kobe Knox joins other Bulls entering the portal this week

Soon-to-be senior guard Kobe Knox joined two other USF guards in the portal with his announcement on Monday of his intention to transfer from the Bulls program. Knox has been a key contributor and started every game for USF in 2023-24 and upped his production in 2024-25 his second season in Tampa.

He transferred to USF from Grand Canyon after the 2022-23 season. This season he averaged 10.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, and 1.6 apg per game all career highs.

Knox joins fellow Bulls guards CJ Brown and Jayden Reid in the portal.