In part two of our recap of Saturday’s USF Elite Camp we take a look at the class of 2022 prospects who caught our attention in Yuengling Center. As we mentioned Sunday, in part one of our recap, USF offered four members of this class – Taylor Hendricks, Jaylen Martin, Fray Nguimbi and Ernest Udeh – after the camp.

Since we also gave our evaluations of those players yesterday they won’t be included in today’s evaluations.

Join NOW and save 25% on your membership with $75 towards adidas gear!