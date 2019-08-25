News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 14:19:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

USF Bulls Elite Camp Recap, What We Learned pt. 1

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

The USF basketball team held its third Elite Camp of the Brian Gregory era on Saturday and it attracted talent from Tallahassee to Miami and everywhere in-between. The camp featured prospects in the classes of 2020 to 2023. Some already had offers from the Bulls, the rest were hoping to earn one on Saturday or improve their chances for an offer.

Among the camp attendees with USF offers were Rivals150 senior Selton Miguel, senior power forward Yussif Basa-Ama, four-star class of 2021 power forward Ernest Ross, 2021 wing Ramses Melendez, guards A.J. Neal, Michael James and Jalen Smith plus 2022 power forward Ben Middlebrooks, 2022 forward Dillon Mitchell and 2022 guard Emanuel Sharp.

Join NOW and save 25% on your membership with $75 towards adidas gear!


Avv1fxlnkgircovwydms
Get $75 in gear from the adidas store, plus 25% off your subscription. Offer ends SOON!

Within three hours of the camp’s conclusion the Bulls extended offers to four members of the 2022 class.

USF Elite Camp Prospects Who Received Offers Sat.
Name Height Position High School

Taylor Hendricks

6-foot-7

Forward

University School (Davie, FL)

Jaylen Martin

6-foot-5

Small Forward

FSU School (Tallahassee, FL)

Fray Nguimbi

6-foot-7

Forward/Center

West Oaks Acad. (Orlando, FL)

Ernest Udeh

6-foot-8

Forward/Center

Dr. Phillips (Orlando, FL)

Today we report on campers in the class of 2020 and 2021 who stood out to us during camp games played in Yuengling Center.

Premium Subscribers Continue Reading

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}