The USF basketball team held its third Elite Camp of the Brian Gregory era on Saturday and it attracted talent from Tallahassee to Miami and everywhere in-between. The camp featured prospects in the classes of 2020 to 2023. Some already had offers from the Bulls, the rest were hoping to earn one on Saturday or improve their chances for an offer.

Among the camp attendees with USF offers were Rivals150 senior Selton Miguel, senior power forward Yussif Basa-Ama, four-star class of 2021 power forward Ernest Ross, 2021 wing Ramses Melendez, guards A.J. Neal, Michael James and Jalen Smith plus 2022 power forward Ben Middlebrooks, 2022 forward Dillon Mitchell and 2022 guard Emanuel Sharp.

