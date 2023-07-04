South Florida coaches made The Villages (Fla.) running back and athlete Alvon Isaac a priority target for several months hosting him on unofficial visits and it was his official visit to Tampa just before the dead period that sealed the deal for the Bulls.

Isaac committed to USF as part of a tremendous run of commits in June and now July for Alex Goelsh and his staff.

"Coach Golesh told me that USF was a good school for me and how the school and the team is going to keep getting better and better," Isaac told Bulls Insider.