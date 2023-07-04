USF adds RB Alvon Isaac after a strong OV to end June
South Florida coaches made The Villages (Fla.) running back and athlete Alvon Isaac a priority target for several months hosting him on unofficial visits and it was his official visit to Tampa just before the dead period that sealed the deal for the Bulls.
Isaac committed to USF as part of a tremendous run of commits in June and now July for Alex Goelsh and his staff.
"Coach Golesh told me that USF was a good school for me and how the school and the team is going to keep getting better and better," Isaac told Bulls Insider.
Isaac said his official visit to Tampa last month was the clincher for him.
"My favorite part was when we were at Coach Golesh's house. It was so much fun and it was his birthday so it was like a big party," Isaac said. "His house was amazing too."
The versatile back who shined at the Rivals Camp Series event in Miami this spring had a final five of Georgia Tech, James Madison, Georgia Southern, Troy, and South Florida.
He will play running back for the Bulls and he ran for 1,155 yards and 12 touchdowns last season with a 6.7 years per carry average for The Villages. He also had 19 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.