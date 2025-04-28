Bulls add Georgia State CB Izaiah Guy after weekend visit

Former Georgia State cornerback Izaiah Guy is moving back home to Florida to play for South Florida after an official weekend visit to Tampa. The former Vanguard HS standout started 10 of 13 games last season for the Panthers and played in 11, racking up 554 snaps with a PFF score of 56.6.

He played 900 defensive snaps for Georgia State the last two seasons at cornerback and adds veteran experience while also having two years of eligibility left as a redshirt junior.

The addition also helps replace Brent Austin, who left last week for the portal, as the Bulls aim to build up their secondary for the 2025 season with hopes of an AAC title.

Guy will have an opportunity to compete for a starting job in Tampa this fall.