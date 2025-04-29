Bulls add guard Devin Haid from Connecticut Central

South Florida strengthened their backcourt for the 2025-26 season with the commitment of portal guard Devin Haid on Tuesday from Central Connecticut. Haid has slowly been working his way up the college basketball ranks over the last few years with stops at a JUCO and Notre Dame College (OH) before landing in New Britain this past season, where he averaged 14.2 points per game and shot just under 50% from the field.

Haid adds another experienced guard to the high-scoring offense that new Bulls coach Bryan Hodgson is installing in Tampa.