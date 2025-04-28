Bulls add former Oklahoma RB Sam Franklin in the portal

South Florida picked up another key piece for the 2025 football team with the commitment of former Oklahoma running back Sam Franklin on Monday night.

Franklin ran for 132 yards in limited action last year for the Sooners after spending three seasons at Tennessee-Martin. In his final season in 2023 at UT-Martin, he racked up 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns before heading to Norman. Franklin spent most of his 2024 season on special teams playing just 71 snaps on offense.

Franklin should have three years of eliglibty remaining with the recent rules about FCS season counters.



