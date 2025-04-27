Bulls add commitment from local WR Dmari Roberts for 2026

On the heels of a spring game visit to South Florida for the Bulls' annual spring game, Lakewood HS wide receiver Dmari Roberts committed and will stay home to play for USF.

The connection with USF head coach Alex Golesh and receivers coach Kodi Burns played a big part in his decision to commit.

"They made it feel like home every time I went up," he said of his decision. "I loved the energy of Coach KB (Burns) and Coach Golesh. They were there the whole way. They were excited, and a lot of the staff called me. They were really happy about my commitment."

It will be a short trip for Roberts and his family from St. Pete to Tampa for Bulls games and that was a factor in his decision as well.

"It feels amazing being able to play 30 minutes away from the crib, and yes, that was a factor that played a big role in my commitment," he said. "My family was excited also, and they were even more pumped up because it’s so close to home."

Roberts racked up 31 receptions and 563 yards last season for the Spartans.