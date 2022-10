South Florida landed its first pledge in the class of 2023 Sept. 30 with a commitment from three-star big man Anthony Robinson.

The Christ School (NC) and Team Huncho product chose the Bulls over 19 other programs that were recruiting him including Boston College, Boston University, Clemson, Minnesota, Utah, Vanderbilt and others.

The pledge is a significant one for USF head coach Brian Gregory, who is working to add talent and depth to his front court. In the last three recruiting cycles, Gregory has added 6-foot-10 Robinson, 6-foot-11 Dok Muordar and 6-foot-8 Corey Walker Jr.