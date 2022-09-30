South Florida landed its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle Friday when three-star Christ School (Arden, NC) big man Anthony Robinson announced his commitment via social media.

Robinson chose USF over 19 other offers. Among them were Boston University, Charlotte, Duquesne, James Madison, Old Dominion, Saint Louis, and St. Bonaventure. Robinson heard from Clemson, Minnesota and Utah during the summer. Boston College and Seton Hall tried to get involved towards the end Robinson’s recruitment.

Robinson visited the Bulls Sept. 9-11 and BU Sept. 16-18. He canceled an official visit that was scheduled with Vanderbilt for last weekend.

USF began building a relationship with Robinson in early June, offered in mid-July and made Robinson a priority. Assistant coach Larry Dixon and head coach Brian Gregory were the lead contact people for Robinson.

Robinson ran with Team Huncho during the travel team season and averaged 10 points (on 60 percent FG shooting), 12 rebounds and two blocks per game in Adidas 3SSB circuit games. Team Huncho head coach Mark Livingston told BullsInsider.com that Robinson had multiple games with 17+ rebounds.

“Between his physical tools and development over the summer season, it’s easy to why [sic] Anthony Robinson’s stock has started to ascend. He’s a long, fluid, athletic big man who knows how to impact the game through finishing, rebounding, blocking shots, and running the floor. Robinson offers a pretty straightforward identity, which has been a massive part of what makes him so appealing as a long-term prospect to college coaches. Folks should be able to see clear growth in Robinson’s game over the last calendar year. His foundational abilities are already quite useful, but should only get better and better over the foreseeable future,” Phenom Hoops Report Director of Player Analysis wrote in September.



